British Superbike rider Richard Cooper to compete at Sunflower Trophy race

Richard Cooper is a former British Superstock champion

British Superbike competitor Richard Cooper is to race at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt for the first time on 19 and 20 October.

Cooper, 35, lies 13th in this year's BSB series with one round to go, having finished fifth in the most recent race of the series at Assen last weekend.

The Nottingham rider competes for the Hawk Racing Buildbase Suzuki team.

"The bikes are good enough and I'm good enough so no reason why we can't have a good go at it this year," said Cooper.

Now in his 19th racing season, Cooper was BMW Boxer Champion in 2005 and won the British Superstock championship in 2011.

His team, run by father and son Stuart and Steve Hicken, has previously run a team at the event, but have yet to taste success at the end-of-season meeting organised by the Hillsborough & District Motorcycle Club.

The Buildbase Suzuki outfit will field another as yet unnamed rider at Bishopscourt.

Carrickfergus rider Glenn Irwin has won the feature Sunflower Trophy race for the last two years but it is unclear whether he will take part this year as he is set to part ways with his Be Wiser Ducati team after the final round of the BSB series at the Brands Hatch GP circuit on 13/14 October.

Practice, qualifying and racing will take place at Bishopscourt on Friday 19 October, with five races being staged on Friday afternoon.

The remainder of the race programme will take place on Saturday.