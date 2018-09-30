BBC Sport - 'I'm dreaming..this is not normal' - four-time World Superbike champion Rea

'I'm dreaming..this is not normal' - Rea

Jonathan Rea tells BBC Sport NI's Thomas Kane that he "feels like he is "on cloud nine" after securing his eighth successive race win in this year's World Superbike Championship.

The Northern Irishman made it four consecutive race doubles and five this season by winning Sunday's race two at the French round of the series in Magny-Cours.

Rea had become the first rider to win four titles in a row by taking victory in Saturday's opening race of the weekend.

Top videos

Video

'I'm dreaming..this is not normal' - Rea

Video

Watch the moment Molinari win secures Ryder Cup victory for Europe

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy mobbed by fans in Ryder Cup victory interview

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Absolute artistry' - Casey, McIlroy & Mickelson in final-day best shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Man City come back to beat Birmingham 3-2

Video

Watch Sinclair's brilliant back-heel winner for Celtic

Video

Passionate Poulter & ruthless Rahm feature in final-day key battles

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Hearts 2-1 St Johnstone

Video

'I don't believe it' - Johnson's monster putt & McIlroy's nightmare last hole

  • From the section Golf
Video

It was a Burnley-like performance - Dyche

Video

'Road to Hell' - Valverde world champion after monstrous climb

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Have Newcastle's 'Ashley generation' had enough?

Video

Who let the dogs out? Player takes pets on pitch in season finale

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you