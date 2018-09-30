Jonathan Rea tells BBC Sport NI's Thomas Kane that he "feels like he is "on cloud nine" after securing his eighth successive race win in this year's World Superbike Championship.

The Northern Irishman made it four consecutive race doubles and five this season by winning Sunday's race two at the French round of the series in Magny-Cours.

Rea had become the first rider to win four titles in a row by taking victory in Saturday's opening race of the weekend.