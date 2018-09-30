Alastair Seeley completes British Supersport double at Assen

Alastair Seeley has continued his winning form in British Supersports

Alastair Seeley secured his fourth win in six British Supersport races by completing a weekend double in Sunday's feature at Assen in the Netherlands.

As in Saturday's sprint race, the Carrickfergus rider came out on top after a race-long battle with Dubliner Jack Kennedy, who leads the series.

Glenn Irwin was fifth in Superbike race one and fourth in race two and now lies fourth in the series standings.

Leon Haslam won both races to extend his championship lead to 61 points.

Jake Dixon is the Kawasaki rider's nearest challenger ahead of the final round at the Brands Hatch GP circuit in a fortnight's time.

Glenn Irwin's brother and Be Wiser Ducati team-mate Andrew was 16th in the first race but improved to sixth in the day's second outing.

Toomebridge's Tyco BMW pilot Michael Laverty came home 11th in race one but crashed out in race two.

Fermanagh's Josh Elliott took 18th and 20th place finishes.

It was revealed earlier this week that Glenn Irwin would switch to the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team for the 2019 season.

Seeley's sequence of successes

Yamaha rider Kennedy was 0.05 seconds behind EHA Racing's Seeley in Saturday's 12-lapper and trailed the 38-year-old former British champion by 0.09 seconds at the chequered flag on Sunday.

Seeley's team-mate, Eglinton's David Allingham, was fourth on Sunday to follow up his seventh position a day earlier and occupies fifth in the overall championship standings.

Seeley also won races at Silverstone and Oulton Park earlier this month and also took victory in a Supersport race for the Northern Ireland-based team at the North West 200 international road races in May.

"I haven't been to Assen for a while, but coming off the success of the last two rounds I did my homework before I came, studying laps and on-boards and looking at the time sheets from previous years," commented Seeley.

"I knew in the feature race it was all about looking after tyre life and not pushing too heard early on. But as expected the front tyre was crying 'enough' in the closing laps and I actually folded it a few times.

"Jack was better than me through the first sector but I felt we were better in the second and third sectors, which I suppose is the business end of the lap.

"I nailed the last few corners perfectly. We positioned ourselves in the right place at the right time, and it's great to grab a double for the team.

"It's nice to repay them for giving me a job back in a class that I really love - so a big thanks to EHA Racing."

Scott Swann was eighth and 12th in the British Talent Cup races.