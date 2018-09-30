World Superbikes: Rea wins race two at Magny-Cours to break podium record

Rea has won 14 races and been on the podium 19 times this season

Four-time world champion Jonathan Rea won race two of the weekend at Magny-Cours on Sunday to break the record for the most podiums in World Superbikes.

Rea, 31, has stood on the rostrum on 131 occasions, one more than previous record holder, Australian Troy Corser.

The dominant Northern Irishman has now won eight races in a row and 14 of the 22 races staged, two short of the tally of victories he racked up last season.

Rea overhauled runner-up Chaz Davies on lap 11 and extended his lead to win.

Kawasaki rider Rea's fourth consecutive double success and his fifth of this year's championship took his record number of career wins in the series to 68.

He has been on the podium 19 times this year and will be hotly tipped to improve those sequences even more at the final two rounds in Argentina and Qatar later this month.

The Ulsterman became the first rider to be crowned champion in four successive years when he won race one at the French circuit on Saturday to build an unassailable lead over Welshman Davies.

Englishman Carl Fogarty won four championships in the 1990s but not in successive years.

With Rea starting from ninth place on the grid for race two, Ducati rider Davies led early on, with the champion working his way up to second by lap three.

Rea assumed command at the head of affairs by half-distance and went on to win by 1.8 seconds, with Yamaha's Michael van der Mark third.

Englishman Tom Sykes was fourth, while Italians Marco Melandri and Lorenzo Savadori completed the top six.

Alex Lowes came in seventh, with Leon Camier ninth and Eugene Laverty 11th.