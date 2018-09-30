Jonathan Rea reflects on securing a historic fourth consecutive World Superbike title triumph at Magny-Cours in France with BBC Sport NI's Thomas Kane.

Rea won race one on Saturday to build an unassailable lead over nearest challenger Chaz Davies with five races of the series still remaining and become the first rider to win four championships in a row.

The 31-year-old Northern Irishman also explains the important role his family play in helping him to succeed.