World Superbikes: Four-time champion Rea 'addicted to winning feeling'

Rea has won a record 67 races in the World Superbike series

History-making Jonathan Rea says he is "addicted to the winning feeling" after becoming the first rider to win four World Superbike titles in a row.

Rea's race win at Magny-Cours on Saturday gave him an unassailable lead in this year's championship standings.

"I just don't want to lose. When I finish second to me it's a loss - you might as well finish last," said Rea.

"I enjoy riding motorbikes but you do it to win. I just feel really worried about losing now which motivates me."

"It does feel like an obsession at times. A podium at a world championship event in any sport is a great achievement but I want to keep on winning and hopefully I have a few more years of that left yet," added the 31-year-old.

"I never get tired of winning and when it happens it's incredible. I could recite all my race wins and they're all special for a particular reason."

The Northern Irishman has ripped up the record books on his way to his quartet of global crowns and hopes to further add to his legacy by clinching more world titles.

"Someone's eventually going to come in faster - a rider or a manufacturer - to take things to a different level, but at the moment we're in the driving seat at Kawasaki and I feel really good with the bike.

"I hope I can continue winning for the next two years of my contract and then see what's up next. I've never ruled out a move to MotoGP but I haven't received an offer to match the package I have here winning in the World Superbike paddock.

"What's happening to me at the moment feels magical and if I can retire and people look back and think I was the greatest Superbike rider of all time, an all round good guy and very professional at his job, that will be box ticked for me."

Rea leaves the Kawasaki garage to ride into pit-lane and onto the track

Family important factor

Family man Rea says it "means a lot" to have his wife Tatia and two children, plus his mother and father, with him to be part of his racing weekend and celebrate his successes.

"My family sacrifice a lot to be here, trailing after me, supporting my dream, but I'm really proud to have them with me. They ground me in such a great way.

"The moments we can spend together are magical. I did a championship photo with my two kids and I'm going to have that on my wall forever. That gives me great pride.

"I felt a bit choked when my dad was up beside me on the podium (on Saturday) - he's with me at 90% of race meetings and stopped racing himself so that he could fully support my dream.

"Family are not a distraction - I find it easy to switch on and off as when I put my helmet on it's work time.

"When I leave pit lane, that's my happy place. When I release the clutch and ride out and hit the track I feel like I can do my thing."