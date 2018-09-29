Alastair Seeley continues British Supersport winning run at Assen

Alastair Seeley has continued his winning form in British Supersports

Alastair Seeley took his third win in five British Supersport races by taking victory in Saturday's 12-lap sprint race at Assen in the Netherlands.

The Carrickfergus rider took the chequered flag by 0.05 seconds from fellow Yamaha rider Jack Kennedy.

The 38-year-old also won races at Silverstone and Oulton Park this month.

Seeley is competing for the Northern Ireland-based EHA Racing outfit for whom he won a race at the North West 200 international road races in May.

The former British champion and Kennedy were involved in a race-long scrap and despite the Dubliner's last-ditch attempts he was unable to squeeze past the Northern Irishman.

Seeley's team-mate David Allingham was seventh in Saturday's Supersport race.

Scott Swann was eighth in the British Talent Cup race.

Glenn Irwin was fourth quickest in qualifying for Sunday's two British Superbike races on his Be Wiser Ducati as he aims to improve on his current fourth place in the championship standings.

It was revealed earlier this week that Irwin would switch to the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team for the 2019 season.

Toomebridge pilot Michael Laverty was 13th on his Tyco BMW and Andrew Irwin 14th on the second of the PBM Ducatis.