Watch: Ten-man Coleraine deny Ballymena in pulsating derby

Ten-man Coleraine twice come from behind to draw 2-2 with Ballymena United in a thrilling derby encounter at Ballycastle Road.

Tony Kane's stunner gave United the lead before Eoin Bradley was sent off for striking Jim Ervin.

Darren McCauley spectacularly equalised and Andy McGrory restored Ballymena's advantage before Stephen O'Donnell's late header earned a point in Rodney McAree's first derby in charge of Coleraine.