History-maker Jonathan Rea takes place among NI sporting greats

Rea has won all four of his World Superbike titles as part of the Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea can justifiably take his place among the pantheon of Northern Ireland's all-time sporting heroes after becoming the first rider ever to win four successive World Superbike titles.

The 31-year-old's dominance is reflected in the fact that he clinched his latest history-making championship success at Magny-Cours in France on Saturday with five races and two rounds of the series remaining, just as he did in 2017.

And in terms of all-time motorcycling greats the statistics stack up - Rea can lay claim to be considered one of the very best two-wheel competitors these islands have ever produced.

Having eclipsed Englishman Carl Fogarty's record of 59 race victories earlier in the season - Rea now has 67 wins - the County Antrim rider has etched his name further in the annals of motorcycle racing legend by securing his unprecedented quartet of global crowns.

The Kawasaki rider has won 13 of the 21 races staged so far in 2018, including four double successes, and has stood on the podium on 18 occasions - making it 130 career rostrums in total - equalling the benchmark set by Australian Troy Corser.

Fogarty won four WSB titles in the 1990s during an illustrious career - but not in consecutive years.

Fourth title 'won't be his last'

Northern Ireland's Jeremy McWilliams, who himself raced in MotoGP, World Superbikes and British Superbikes, believes Rea deserves all the accolades that have come his way and thinks there is more to come from his compatriot.

"It means so much more because it's a historic fourth title in a row and he is the first man to achieve it but I don't think it will be his last," said the 54-year-old.

"Jonathan is head and shoulders above the competition, better than anyone else in the world, and we are lucky that he is one of ours and is unassuming, unaffected and down to earth to complement his exceptional ability.

"I've known him since he was a young boy and no-one deserves it more as he has put in so much hard work and dedication - a lot of people don't understand how difficult it is to win one world championship, never mind four."

'Giving MotoGP a miss'

Despite a brief dalliance with and offers to compete in MotoGP, Rea has decided to stay loyal to Kawasaki, continuing to rewrite the history books in the World Superbike series where the financial incentives have proved just as rewarding.

Given his undoubted pedigree Rea understandably expressed a desire to have machinery to compete with the very best in MotoGP and concluded that the option of remaining where he is allows him to spend more time with his family, especially in the summer, compared to the commitment required to mix it with Rossi, Marquez, Pedrosa et al.

That is before you take into account the complicated politics surrounding MotoGP.

"Johnny could well have strung together a world title in MotoGP too - such is his talent that I believe he could cut it at any level - but unfortunately it looks like we will never get the chance to test that," argued McWilliams.

Welshman Chaz Davies has been Rea's nearest challenger in 2018

Hand surgery and breaking the opposition

This season has seen Rea overcome adversity by finishing second and fifth in the first round of the series in Phillip Island despite recovering from surgery on a hand injury sustained in a motocross crash.

Thereafter, motivated by a relentless hunger for success, the former British Superbike rider has set about demolishing and demoralising his rivals, maintaining a psychological edge over the chasing pack and consistently adding to his tally of race wins.

Fitness, preparation and meticulous attention to detail have been essential ingredients of his triumphs and a constant desire to be number one and the ability to cope with the pressure that brings the hallmark of his approach.

The Ulsterman has overcome the introduction of measures designed to create a more level playing field - a reverse grid format for race two, plus new technical regulations for 2018 - and his Kawasaki Racing Team has proved the perfect fit, providing him with all the mechanical and manpower back-up he needs.

Battles on and off the track

Rea (centre) is flanked by rivals Chaz Davies (left) and Tom Sykes

While renowned as a role model for young sportsmen, the Ballyclare man has shown a willingness to take no prisoners on the track, nor take a backward step off it.

In 2017 an altercation with Welshman Chaz Davies saw the pair exchange heated words in 'Parc Ferme' after the Ducati rider accused Rea of blocking his path during Superpole qualifying in Assen.

Meanwhile an already strained relationship between Rea and his team-mate Tom Sykes degenerated further when the duo collided in the early stages of race two during the Czech Republic round at Brno this season.

Rea said he believed Sykes' intention was clear even though the clash was deemed a racing incident by stewards.

Further bad blood between the two riders was evident when the Yorkshireman pointed the finger at Rea's crew chief Pere Riba as the reason for the tension between the two, as well as fall-outs within the Kawasaki outfit.

Rea defended the Spaniard against allegations of being a disruptive influence in the team awning and reiterated praise for the significant role the former World Supersport competitor had played in his title triumphs.

Things are likely to be more amicable in 2019 when Rea's long-time friend Leon Haslam joins him on the other side of the Japanese factory's garage.

'Coming home'

Rea's wife Tatia and youngest son Tyler celebrate his second race win at Portimao on 16 September

Rea has called Castletown in the Isle of Man home in recent years, dividing the rest of his time between his native country and Australia, where his wife Tatia hails from.

Now back living in Templepatrick, Rea can look forward to the possibilty of racing in front of his home fans at a new circuit in Coalisland, County Tyrone after agreeing a contract with Kawasaki to continue racing in World Superbikes for another two years.

Brought to the attention of a wider United Kingdom audience courtesy of his second place in the 2017 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, the level of support Rea receives trackside at many rounds gives an indication of the extent of his popularity among the motorcycling community and the Northern Ireland sporting public.

"Johnny is a fantastic ambassador for our sport and for Northern Ireland - an inspiration to young riders, particularly our present short circuit stars and those out to make their name in the future," said fellow Northern Irishman and leading British Superbike racer Glenn Irwin.

"His achievements have raised the profile of Superbike racing but he has always kept his feet on the ground and is humble enough to say that he is still learning as he endeavours to make the most of his time at the top.

"People understand the magnitude of what Jonathan has done in World Superbikes and I think that means they appreciate more what we're doing at British level."