World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea wants to seal fourth title at Magny-Cours

Jonathan Rea has won a record 66 World Superbike races

Jonathan Rea says he will be going all out to seal a fourth consecutive World Superbike title at this weekend's round of the series at Magny-Cours in France.

The 31-year-old Northern Irishman enjoys a 116-point lead at the top of the championship with six races left.

"My wife, two kids and parents are all making the trip to France so that's the target - to try and win it there and let it go no further," said Rea.

"I know there'll be a bit of travelling support in France too."

"The next race after Magny-Cours will be in Argentina and I won't have any family or support out there.

"Having said that if we have to wait until Argentina so be it. The most important thing is to try to be world champion for a fourth time."

Rea won the series at the French circuit last year and now has a record 66 race wins to his name as he chases an unprecedented quartet of global crowns.

Welsh rider Chaz Davies is a distant second in the World Championship standings

Comfortable points cushion

The County Antrim rider has won 12 of the 20 races staged so far this season, four short of the tally he reached in his most recent championship success in 2017, and has stood on the podium on 17 occasions.

"The nicest thing about it is that I've been in this position before, trying to win a championship before the end, which is always a nice comfort blanket to have.

"With 150 points left on the table I have a lead of 116. I have that advantage but I don't want to go into the weekend thinking defensive.

"My philosophy this season has just been to go out and try to win so I don't want to change that attitude.

"But it has certainly changed my preparation a little bit. I've steered clear of my motocross bike and my training is a little bit more subdued, just getting ready for the week ahead."

'Best is yet to come'

Three double victories at the last three rounds of the series epitomise the Kawaski Racing Team rider's dominance over recent seasons and he admits "the fear of losing" is a major motivating factor.

"My time at the top is short and there's going to be a faster guy come along - a faster manufacturer and a faster rider and my days will be numbered.

"I want to put that off for as long as possible and I feel like I'm riding the best I ever have and still feel the best is yet to come.

"I'm learning things about myself and my bike every weekend and this season has been a little more rewarding because we've had to work hard for it.

"With a lot of victories under our belt already I might even surpass last year's feeling."

Rea credits his Kawasaki team and crew chief Pere Riba as playing a substantial part in his success

Rea has won all his titles in the colours of the Japanese manufacturer with whom he has formed a formidable partnership.

"I've found an amazing family at Kawasaki. The mechanics and people really support me through good times and bad and I don't feel under pressure because it feels like fun.

"It feels like going to hang out with my mates sometimes and that's a good feeling.

"Also the amount of support I get trackside gives me a lot of strength and power to keep pushing on and I really appreciate it."

Rule changes unnecessary

WSB organisers have introduced a number of changes in recent years, including a reverse grid system for race two and new technical regulations in a bid to create a more level playing field but Rea is not in favour of such alterations.

"The racing's great and I feel it's not up to me or the championship to change. I really don't think we need to change rules or manipulate the show.

"It's up to others to step up - other manufacturers and other riders. People are getting close and next year Ducati are coming with a new V4 Superbike.

"Yamaha have made a huge step this year and both of their riders have won races. It just seems that at Kawasaki we get it right more than most and that means we stand on the podium more and collect more points in the year.

"Over a season no-one has put together a season like we've been able to but that doesn't mean that next year they can't. I won't be resting on my laurels."