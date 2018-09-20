World Superbikes: Northern Ireland will not host round in 2019

Jonathan Rea is on the verge of clinching a fourth successive World Superbike title

Northern Ireland will not host a round of the World Superbike Championship in 2019 as the Lake Torrent Circuit in Coalisland will not be ready in time.

The £30m circuit is under construction on a former clay pits site and it had been thought that a round of the series could be staged at the 2.2-mile County Tyrone course as early as next year.

In February it was revealed that a three-year agreement had been struck between the developers, Manna Developments, and Dorna, owners of World Superbike.

Construction of the motorsport circuit has been delayed however.

The development of Lake Torrent is set to transform 163 acres of former clay pits into a world class racing circuit and developers hope it will regenerate the Coalisland area through new jobs in the business, leisure and engineering sectors - as well as boosting tourism in Mid Ulster.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea is on the verge of securing a history-making fourth WSB title after clinching doubles at the three most recent rounds of the series.