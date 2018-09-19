BBC Sport - 'Policy vacuum' may impact local sport funding

'Policy vacuum' may impact local sport funding

Antoinette McKeown, CEO of Sport NI, says that local sport funding could be at risk in the future unless the political impasse at Stormont is resolved.

McKeown says that although Sport NI are a Lottery funded outfit, action is required at Stormont so decisions can be made on where the money is spent.

She also called for more coverage in the local media of women's sport, citing the recent successes of Tyrone Ladies' Gaelic footballers and Ireland's hockey team as reasons to get behind female competitors.

Top videos

Video

'Policy vacuum' may impact local sport funding

Video

Pochettino angry at media 'disrespect'

Video

'This is a man who has lost all hope' - The Browns get panned

Video

Smelly bibs & wishing you were Ronaldo - the best & worst of 5-a-side football

Video

Marathon record will be broken again - Kipchoge

Video

Explained: Pochettino's Champions League cow analogy

Video

Watch: Wolves' dressing room makeover

Video

'I can fix a top match for $68,000'

  • From the section News
Video

Bears defence dominates Seahawks in first win

Video

Why Mbappe is the real deal - Pat Nevin analysis

Video

Benfica thrash Ponte de Frielas 28-0

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you