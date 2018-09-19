'Policy vacuum' may impact local sport funding

Antoinette McKeown, CEO of Sport NI, says that local sport funding could be at risk in the future unless the political impasse at Stormont is resolved.

McKeown says that although Sport NI are a Lottery funded outfit, action is required at Stormont so decisions can be made on where the money is spent.

She also called for more coverage in the local media of women's sport, citing the recent successes of Tyrone Ladies' Gaelic footballers and Ireland's hockey team as reasons to get behind female competitors.