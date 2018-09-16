BSB: Keith Farmer returns to Superstock lead at Oulton

Glenn Irwin had a difficult weekend after a technical problem put the Carrick rider on the back foot in race one

Keith Farmer returned to the top of the British Superstock 1000 standings after winning race two at Oulton Park.

The Tyco BMW rider won by 1.6 seconds to move 10.5 points clear of title rival Billy McConnell, who was seventh.

Alastair Seeley backed up Saturday's Supersport win by finishing third in race two.

In the Superbike class, Glenn Irwin's championship challenge suffered a blow after an issue on the grid hampered his progress.

Irwin was set to start from fifth in race one, but an issue on the grid forced the Carrick rider to start from the back.

He made good progress, finishing 12th in the wet, but fell to fifth in the championship as his rivals scored heavily.

The Carrick rider moved up the order in a dry race two after finishing in sixth, but lost more ground to the leaders as Jake Dixon and Leon Haslam collected their second podiums of the day.

Irwin is now joint-third in the standings with Josh Brookes, with Dixon closing the gap to Haslam to 31 points after a double victory at the Cheshire circuit.

Andrew Irwin was an impressive fourth in race one, his best result in the series, while Michael Laverty carried over his good practice form in the wet in fifth.

Laverty crashed out unhurt after a highside at Cascades in race two, with the youngest Irwin brother rounding off the top 10.

Support success for Northern Irish riders

Farmer, who won the Superstock 100 championship in 2012, dropped 5.5 points behind McConnell after finishing second to the Australian in race one on Saturday.

The Clogher rider edged out Alex Olsen and Taylor MacKenzie after dropping to third in the early stages of the race.

Ballinamallard rider Josh Elliott failed to finish after coming home in fifth in Saturday's opener.

Alastair Seeley's strong run with EHA Racing's Supersport Yamaha continued, finishing third behind Ben Currie and Jack Kennedy in the feature race after his record-breaking win the previous day.

Scott Swann has won three Moto3 Standard class races in a row

His team mate David Allingham was down in 10th place, with Richard Kerr in 13th.

Eunan McGlinchey extended his lead in the Junior Supersport class after finishing third in race two, one place ahead of title rival Kade Vewrey.

Scott Swann's late season Moto3 form continues as the 15-year-old picked up his third Standard class victory in a row.