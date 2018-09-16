World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea nears fourth straight title after Portimao double

Jonathan Rea has won a record 66 World Superbike races

Northern Ireland rider Jonathan Rea is just two wins away from a fourth successive World Superbike title after completing a double at Portimao.

Rea won by 1.1 seconds from Dutchman Michael van der Mark as his title rival Chaz Davies could only manage fourth.

The Kawasaki rider can now win the championship at the next round at Magny-Cours after opening up a 116-point lead.

Italian Marco Melandri completed the podium for Ducati.

Rea's victory followed his dominant win over Melandri and van der Mark's in Saturday's Race One at the Portuguese venue.

Rea quick out of the blocks

Starting from ninth, Rea worked his way through the order and ran third by the end of the first lap.

Rea, 31, battled past team-mate Tom Sykes on lap three and began hunting down Welshman Davies

The Ducati rider was able to hold Rea at bay, allowing Melandri to enter what became a three-way battle for the lead.

Rea eventually breached Davies' defence at turn 14 with nine laps to go, pulling away to take his third double victory in a row.

Welsh rider Chaz Davies is a distant second in the World Championship standings

It was the Ballyclare man's 12th win out of 20 races this season.

Davies, carrying a shoulder injury after a training accident over the summer break, managed to hold off Englishman Sykes to claim fourth place.

After his big accident in Saturday's opener, Rea's compatriot Eugene Laverty collected a top-10 finish in Sunday's race for Aprilia.

The Toomebridge rider eventually finished in seventh place after a last-lap battle with Loris Baz and Michael Ruben Rinaldi.