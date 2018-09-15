World Superbikes: Eugene Laverty pips compatriot Jonathan Rea for Portimao pole

Eugene Laverty clinched his first World Superbike pole position since 2013

Eugene Laverty clinched Aprilia's first World Superbike pole position in three years as he edged out Jonathan Rea for pole position in Portimao.

Laverty's lap of 1 minutes 40.705 seconds earned a first ever pole for the Shaun Muir Racing team.

The Northern Irishman's time, which gave him his first World Superbike pole since 2013, was 0.06 faster than compatriot Rea.

"It's incredible. I didn't really expect this," said Laverty, 32.

"We had a two-day test here which didn't go well so this is a bit of a surprise."

Despite his superb qualifying performance, Laverty says runaway championship leader Rea will be a strong favourite in this weekend's two races which start with Saturday's opener at 13:00 BST.

"It's going to be tough. Jonny is on a different planet. Hopefully I'll be able to get a place on the podium."

Kawasaki rider Rea, chasing an unprecedented fourth consecutive World Superbike title, has a 92-point lead in the series heading into the final four rounds.

The 31-year-old is on target to equal Carl Fogarty's career record of four Superbike crowns, having already smashed the Englishman's benchmark tally of 60 race wins this season, the Ballyclare man's victory count now standing at 64.

Rea has won 10 of this year's 18 races so far over nine rounds, including successive doubles at the last two rounds at Misano and Laguna Seca, and has finished on the podium 15 times.

An extension of his winning sequence could see him clinch the title at Magny-Cours in late September, as he did last season.