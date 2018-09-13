BBC Sport - World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea prepares to 'attack' last four rounds of series
Jonathan Rea says he will be going all out to secure wins in the remaining eight races of the series as he chases a record fourth consecutive World Superbike title.
The Northern Ireland rider enjoys a 92-point advantage over nearest rival Chaz Davies as the series resumes in Portugal after a summer break of more than two months.
The 31-year-old has won 10 of the 18 races staged this year and secured a double success at the Portimao circuit last year.