BBC Sport - All-Ireland SFC final: Dublin will 'embrace expectation' - Gavin

Dublin will 'embrace expectation' - Gavin

Dublin manager Jim Gavin says Dublin will thrive on the pressure of being heavy favourites against Tyrone as they look to win their fourth All-Ireland title in a row in Sunday's final.

The Dubs have already beaten the Red Hands in the Super 8s and hope to replicate that result in GAA's showpiece event.

Ulster side Tyrone are aiming for a fourth Sam Maguire success under manager Mickey Harte.

