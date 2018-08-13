Ulster Grand Prix: French rider Fabrice Miguet dies after crash

Fabrice Miguet was a regular competitor in events such as the Ulster Grand Prix and the Isle of Man TT

French rider Fabrice Miguet has died following his crash at Saturday's Ulster Grand Prix motorcycling meeting.

The incident involving the 49-year-old occurred in the opening Superstock race at the Northern Ireland road race.

Miguet, from Normandy in France, was a regular competitor at the Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix road races.

"He'd been racing at Dundrod for a long time and was a big character who had become part of the fabric of the event," said organiser Noel Johnston.

Clerk of the course Johnston added: "I've known Fabrice, or MIG as he's known to many, for over 20 years, even before I became clerk of the course at the UGP.

"We have been in constant contact with his team and family since Saturday, both directly and via local authorities, and I am extremely saddened to know that he has succumbed to his injuries.

"Our thoughts are with Fabrice's parents and the Optimark team, as well as his wider circle of family and friends as they come to terms with their loss."

The French rider's crash happened at the Joey's Windmill Section of the course on the fourth lap of the Superstock race and led to racing being halted for more than an hour.

Miguet, who owns a motorcycle business, was competing for the Kawasaki/Optrimark Road Racing team.

The sport of road racing has suffered a terrible 2018, with the deaths of riders William Dunlop, Dan Kneen, James Cowton and Adam Lyon.

Isle of Man rider Kneen and Lyon were killed in incidents at the TT meeting with Dunlop dying at the Skerries 100 event in North Dublin and Cowton losing his life at the Southern 100 meeting on the Isle of Man.