Watch: Harte and Cavanagh preparing for Dubs
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte and midfielder Colm Cavanagh say that they are aware they will be underdogs in the All-Ireland final against Dublin.
The Dubs are chasing a remarkable fourth consecutive All-Ireland title, with Tyrone last appearing in the showpiece in 2008.
Niall Sludden's late goal lead Tyrone to a one point victory over Monaghan in Croke Park on Sunday.
