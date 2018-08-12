BBC Sport - Watch: Harte and Cavanagh preparing for Dubs

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte and midfielder Colm Cavanagh say that they are aware they will be underdogs in the All-Ireland final against Dublin.

The Dubs are chasing a remarkable fourth consecutive All-Ireland title, with Tyrone last appearing in the showpiece in 2008.

Niall Sludden's late goal lead Tyrone to a one point victory over Monaghan in Croke Park on Sunday.

