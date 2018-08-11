BBC Sport - Watch: Crues denied by battling Sky Blues
Watch: Crues denied by battling Sky Blues
- From the section Northern Ireland
Premiership champions Crusaders twice come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Ballymena United at Seaview.
Johnny McMurray hit a superb opener for the Sky Blues before Ross Clarke levelled 10 seconds into the second half.
Ryan Mayse restored United's lead but Rory Patterson popped up with the equaliser to leave both sides with four points after two games.
