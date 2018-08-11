Ulster Grand Prix: Only three races held before rain leads to abandonment
-
Only three races were possible before the abandonment of Saturday's rain-hit Ulster Grand Prix after Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman had earned wins.
Harrison won the Superstock race which had to be stopped after a crash which left French rider Fabrice Miguet in a critical condition in hospital.
Hickman earned a dominant win in the Supersport class but red flags twice stopped the main Superbike race.
Davey Todd has suspected fractures after one of the red flag incidents.
The incident involving Todd happened at the end of lap one in the first running of the Superbike race when Harrison held a slender lead over Hickman.
Following the Superbikes restart, Hickman led after leader Conor Cummins had slid off but deteriorating conditions forced organisers to again call a halt.
Race officials then opted to bring forward the Lightweight-Ultra Lightweight race with smaller powered bikes involved and Banbridge man Shaun Anderson and Michal Dokoupil were declared the winners after only two laps were possible.
That meant that only three of the scheduled seven races had taken place - with just one class going the full distance.
Harrison and Hickman produced thrilling duel
As was predicted before the meeting, Harrison and Hickman duelled magnificently in the racing that was possible.
With blue skies above Dundrod in the early part of the day, Hickman led after lap two in the Superstock opener but Harrison's lap record helped him edge into the lead by the end of lap three and he was declared the winner after the red flag incident involving French rider Miguet meant a halt after four of the scheduled six laps.
Harrison took the verdict by 0.21 seconds with Cummins completing the podium positions ahead of Todd, Lee Johnston and Paul Jordan.
Hickman appeared determined to atone for his narrow Superstock defeat in the Supersport class.
Tobermore man Adam McLean led after the first lap but Hickman was at the head of the affairs by the end of the second circuit and had eight seconds to spare at the finish - helped by Harrison's retirement.
Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston took second spot as Cummins earned another podium finish.
Superbike race a frustrating stop-start affair
The blue riband Superbike race was a frustrating stop-start affair with Harrison leading Hickman by 0.30 seconds when the incident involving Todd led to a red flag shortly after lap one.
Cummins led for much of the restarted race only to slide off at Lindsay Hairpin on lap two to leave Hickman ahead but as conditions deteriorated, organisers then halted the race.
Hoping the smaller machines might be able to handle the conditions better, the Lightweight-Ultra Lightweight hopefuls were sent out but as the mist and rain rolled in, Anderson and Dokoupil were declared the winners after two laps.
Clerk of the Course Neil Johnston said that it had been "an easy decision" to call a halt.
"It was the last thing we wanted to do but riders' safety is paramount at all times. Conditions had deteriorated so much over the last hour," said the Ulster Grand prix chief.
Ulster Grand Prix results
|Lisburn and Castlereagh Council Superstock
|1. Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|13:25.19
|2. Peter Hickman
|BMW
|13:25.402
|3. Conor Cummins
|Honda
|13:30.33
|4. Davey Todd
|Suzuki
|13:30.73
|5. Lee Johnston
|Honda
|13:38.38
|6. Paul Jordan
|Kawasaki
|13:40.374
|Centra Whitemountain 600 Supersport
|1. Peter Hickman
|Triumph
|20:55.456
|2. Lee Johnston
|Honda
|21:03.391
|3. Conor Cummins
|Honda
|21:03.432
|4. Adam McLean
|Kawasaki
|21:04.299
|5. Michael Sweeney
|Yamaha
|21:23.413
|6. Paul Jordan
|Yamaha
|21:23.618
|Plant Lubrication Lightweight
|1. Shaun Anderson
|Honda
|4:08.921
|2. Neil Kernohan
|Honda
|4:09.780
|3. Darryl Tweed
|Kawasaki
|4:12.053
|Plant Lubrication Lightweight
|1. Michal Dokoupil
|Ariane
|2. Christian Elkin
|Honda
|3. Paul Robinson
|Honda