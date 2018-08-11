Ulster Grand Prix: Rider taken to hospital after crash at Dundrod meeting

Racing started in sunny conditions at Dundrod on Saturday

Ulster Grand Prix international road races Dates: Wednesday 8 August-Saturday 11 August Venue: Dundrod circuit, County Antrim Coverage: Commentary on all races live on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; Highlights on BBC One NI at 22:35 BST on Friday 10 August, 22:30 BST on Sunday 12 August and 22:40 BST on Monday 13 August

A rider has been taken to hospital after a crash at the Ulster Grand Prix.

The incident, at the Joey's Windmill Section of the course on the fourth lap of the opening Superstock race, led to racing being halted.

One rider involved was taken to hospital with the other reported to be "up and walking" after the crash.

Dean Harrison was declared the winner after holding a narrow advantage from earlier leader Peter Hickman following the third lap.

Conor Cummins took third with Davy Todd, Lee Johnston and Paul Jordan completing the top six.

The leaders had just completed their fourth lap when the race was red flagged.

Harrison set a new Superstock lap record on the lap two.

Organisers are hoping to restart the meeting with the first of Saturday's two scheduled Supersport 600m races at 13:30 BST.

Ulster Grand Prix schedule

Saturday 11 August - Roads close for seven-race programme from 09:30 BST to 20:30

Race one - Superstock; Race two - Supersport 600; Race three - Lightweight/Ultra-lightweight; Race four - Superbike; Race five - Supersport 600; Race six - Supertwins; Race seven - Superbike