Watch: Lougher battles with Todd and Sweeney at Ulster GP
Ride on-board with 18-time Ulster Grand Prix winner Ian Lougher as he battles with Davey Todd and Michael Sweeney during Thursday's Supertwin race.
Lougher edged out his two rivals to take third place, behind winner Adam McLean and runner-up Christian Elkin.
Watch highlights of Thursday's racing on Friday 10 August on BBC One NI at 22:35 BST.
