Women's Premiership: Glens hit 11

Glentoran ladies move back up to fourth in the Premiership tale thanks to an 11-0 thumping of Portadown at the Oval.

Lisa Armour scores four goals as Crusaders surge to a impressive away win at the Brandywell.

Billie Simpson scores a jaw-dropping volley from her own half as Cliftonville come from two down to draw with Sion Swifts.

