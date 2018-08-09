BBC Sport - Women's Premiership: Glens hit 11
Women's Premiership: Glens hit 11
Glentoran ladies move back up to fourth in the Premiership tale thanks to an 11-0 thumping of Portadown at the Oval.
Lisa Armour scores four goals as Crusaders surge to a impressive away win at the Brandywell.
Billie Simpson scores a jaw-dropping volley from her own half as Cliftonville come from two down to draw with Sion Swifts.
