Ulster Grand Prix: McGee and Elliot injuries Thursday practice

Ulster Grand Prix international road races Dates: Wednesday 8 August-Saturday 11 August Venue: Dundrod circuit, County Antrim Coverage: Commentary on all races live on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; Highlights on BBC One NI at 22:35 BST on Friday 10 August, 22:30 BST on Sunday 12 August and 22:40 BST on Monday 13 August

Riders Derek McGee and Seamus Elliott are both being treated for suspected broken bones following an incident during practice at the Ulster Grand Prix.

McGee, who recorded the fastest time in the Supertwins, and Elliott were injured during the combined Superbike and Superstock practice session.

The session resumed for 25 minutes following the red flag.

Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman dominated the practice day.

McGee had enjoyed an in-form season, claiming his first Isle of Man TT podium in the Lightweight class and taking five wins at Enniskillen and Faugheen.

Ballymoney's Elliot has 19 Irish national road race wins in his career.

More to follow.

Superbike 1. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 3:21.161 2. Peter Hickman BMW 3:21.983 3. Conor Cummins Honda 3:22.239 4. Davey Todd Kawasaki 3:25.510 5. David Johnson BMW 3:25.578 6. Lee Johnston Honda 3:25.767

Superstock 1. Peter Hickman BMW 3:23.167 2. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 3:25.586 3. Derek McGee Kawasaki 3:26.146 4. Davey Todd Kawasaki 3:27.096 5. Conor Cummins Honda 3:27.372 6. Lee Johnston Honda 3:27.420

Supersport 1. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 3:32.408 2. Conor Cummins Honda 3:32.806 3. Peter Hickman Triumph 3:33.435 4. Derek McGee Kawasaki 3:34.127 5. Adam McLean Kawasaki 3:35.821 6. Davey Todd Honda 3:36.556

Supertwin 1. Derek McGee Kawasaki 3:44.691 2. Adam McLean Kawasaki 3:48.283 3. Daniel Cooper Kawasaki 3:49.269 4. Christian Elkin Kawasaki 3:51.123 5. Dominic Herbertson Kawasaki 3:55.613 6. Jonathan Perry Kawasaki 3:56.223