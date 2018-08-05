BSB: Glenn Irwin fifth at Thruxton as Josh Elliott wins Superstock race

Glenn Irwin had to settle for fifth after starting race one from pole position

Glenn Irwin was fifth in the opening British Superbike race at Thruxton on Sunday while Josh Elliott won the Superstock 1000cc event.

Pole sitter Irwin finished more than two seconds behind winner Leon Haslam, with Jake Dixon second and Peter Hickman third on the Smith's BMW.

Irwin had to settle for ninth in race two won by Josh Brookes and drops to fourth in the championship standings.

Haslam leads on 280 points, with Dixon on 198, Brookes 168 and Irwin 163.

Lincolnshire's Hickman worked his way through the field to secure a race-one podium despite having spent the previous night on an intravinus drip for a kidney infection in Winchester Hospital.

The double Isle of Man TT winner improved to take second in race two, ahead of compatriots Dixon and Haslam.

Andrew Irwin and Michael Laverty crashed unhurt in separate incidents in race one and were then 11th and 13th respectively in the second outing of the day.

Fermanagh racer Elliott took his first win of the season aboard his OMG Racing Suzuki, with Clogher's Keith Farmer fifth.

Clougher rider Keith Farmer is looking to secure his fourth British title

Tyco BMW rider Farmer still leads the Superstock 1000 series by 14 points from Joe Collier, with Billy McConnell a further point behind.

Carl Phillips from Lisburn was 16th in his first outing for the Morello Kawasaki Racing team.

Jordanstown rider Andy Reid crashed out of Superstock free practice on Friday morning, fracturing both wrists.

The EHA Racing pilot will see a specialist in Belfast on Monday morning, but is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks.

Eunan McGlinchey was second in the Junior Supersport 600cc, while Dublin's Jack Kennedy came home fourth in Saturday's Supersport sprint race, with Eglinton's David Allingham seventh.

Allingham subsequently suffered a right hand injury in an incident at the end of morning warm-up on Sunday, which also saw his EHA team-mate Ross Twyman hit the deck.

Both men missed the Supersport feature race at the Hampshire circuit, in which Jack Kennedy was second.

The next round of the series will be staged at Cadwell Park on 18 and 19 August.