Europeans a stepping stone for Tokyo 2020 - Ferguson

Bangor swimmers Conor Ferguson and Jordan Sloan both say the European Championships in Glasgow will provide an opportunity to build towards the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Ferguson, 18, reached the backstroke final at the Commonwealth Games in April, and hopes to keep improving his personal best times.

Sloan, 24, says he does not want to "pile on the expectations" ahead of Glasgow, in what he believes is a tougher competition than the Commonwealths.