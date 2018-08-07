Ulster Grand Prix: Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison to renew rivalry at Dundrod

Peter Hickman beat Dean Harrison by 4.67 seconds in the 2017 Ulster GP Superstock race

Ulster Grand Prix international road races Dates: Wednesday 8 August-Saturday 11 August Venue: Dundrod circuit, County Antrim Coverage: All races live on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; Highlights on BBC One NI at 22:35 BST on Friday 10 August, 22:30 BST on Sunday 12 August and 22:40 BST on Monday 13 August

English riders Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison are set to renew their rivalry at this week's Ulster Grand Prix.

Hickman, a treble winner at last year's Dundrod event, edged out Harrison to win the Senior TT in June, having also triumphed in the Superstock class.

The Lincolnshire man rides a BMW in the 1000cc races and a Triumph Supersport.

Silicone Kawasaki rider Harrison holds the lap record for the 7.4-mile circuit and won a Supersport TT race this year, also claiming three other podiums.

The Yorkshireman, 29, set a new best average lap speed of 134.614mph and won Superbike race two at last year's Ulster GP to consolidate the event's status as 'The World's Fastest Road Race'.

Smith's Racing rider Hickman, 31, bettered that speed on the final lap of the Senior TT two months ago at 135.452 to see off his compatriot by two seconds in a thrilling finish.

The two-time Macau Grand Prix winner spent Saturday night in Winchester Hospital on an intravinus drip for a kidney infection but recovered to take third and second in Sunday's two British Superbike races at Thruxton.

Michael Dunlop's participation is in doubt following the tragic death of his brother William in a crash at the Skerries 100 in July, having chosen to give the Armoy road races a miss at the end of July.

In his possible absence, Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston looks to be best placed of the Northern Irish riders to challenge for wins aboard his Honda Racing Superbikes and Superstocks and Padgett's Honda Supersport.

Johnston secured a hat-trick at 'the Ulster' in 2015 but struggled to find his best form at the TT this year, having performed well at the North West 200 just a few weeks previous.

Despite still suffering the effects of injuries sustained in a crash at Greeba Castle at the TT in 2017, Johnston was able to take a couple of third places in the Supersport category at Dundrod 12 months ago.

Manxman Conor Cummins, a former lap record holder at Dundrod, flies the flag for Padgett's Racing in all three major classes as he aims to add to his solitary success at the meeting in 2009.

Australian David Johnson targets a first-ever rostrum at the County Antrim circuit on his Tyco BMW machinery, having finalised a deal with the Moneymore-based outfit run by father and son Hector and Philip Neill last week.

Cookstown BE Racing pilot Davey Todd hopes to build on his remarkable performances in 2018 which have seen him collect the Best Newcomer and Best Privateer prizes at the TT this year.

Other riders expected to be in the mix for top-three finishes include Dan Cooper, Christian Elkin, Paul Jordan, Jamie Coward, Adam McLean, Sam West, Michael Sweeney, Joey Thompson and Derek McGee.

Republic of Ireland racer Derek Sheils is another whose participation is in doubt after he opted to sit out the recent Walderstown, Faugheen and Armoy events as he considers his future in the sport.

18-time winner Ian Lougher, the second most successful rider in the history of 'the Prix' will make a first racing appearance since 2013 in the colours of his own I.L.R. Racing team.

The re-vamped race programme for 2018 sees the Dundrod 150 dropped from the schedule on Thursday in favour of four races which form part of the Ulster Grand Prix meeting. The seven races on Saturday are unchanged.

Ulster Grand Prix schedule

Wednesday 8 August - Roads close for practicing from 10:00 BST to 21:30

Thursday 9 August - Roads close for practicing and four-race programme from 10:00 BST to 21:30

Race one - Supersport 600; Race two - Supertwins; Race three - Lightweight/Ultralightweight; Race four - Superbike

Saturday 11 August - Roads close for seven-race programme from 09:30 BST to 20:30

Race one - Superstock; Race two - Supersport 600; Race three - Lightweight/Ultra-lightweight; Race four - Superbike; Race five - Supersport 600; Race six - Supertwins; Race seven - Superbike