Super 8s: Time against Ronan McNamee to be fit for Donegal clash

All-Ireland Football SFC Super 8s Dates: 4 & 5 August Coverage: Commentary on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website

Tyrone's Ronan McNamee looks certain to miss Sunday's Super 8s derby with Donegal because of a calf injury.

The Aghyaran full-back was forced off at half-time in the last round defeat by Dublin after an accidental collision with a team-mate in Healy Park.

McNamee had to wear a protective 'moon boot' in the days after the incident and should miss the Ballybofey trip.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte said McNamee suffered an impact injury and admitted he faces "a race against time".

Fellow defender Cathal McCarron is already ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury that requires surgery.

Paddy McBrearty and Eoin Ban Gallagher have been ruled out for Donegal for Sunday's game, which is a straight shoot-out for a place in the All-Ireland semi-final on 12 August.

Tyrone have won their last two championship meetings with Donegal in 2016 and 2017 but are seeking their first in MacCumhaill Park since 1973.

Monaghan play Galway on Saturday in Salthill needing a win to advance to the All-Ireland semi-final.