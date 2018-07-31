Super 8s: Time against Ronan McNamee to be fit for Donegal clash

Mickey Harte says Ronan McNamee has been &amp;quot;a rock&amp;quot; for Tyrone at full-back this season
Ronan McNamee had to be substituted at half-time in the loss to Dublin after an accidental collision with a Tyrone team-mate
All-Ireland Football SFC Super 8s
Dates: 4 & 5 August Coverage: Commentary on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website

Tyrone's Ronan McNamee looks certain to miss Sunday's Super 8s derby with Donegal because of a calf injury.

The Aghyaran full-back was forced off at half-time in the last round defeat by Dublin after an accidental collision with a team-mate in Healy Park.

McNamee had to wear a protective 'moon boot' in the days after the incident and should miss the Ballybofey trip.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte said McNamee suffered an impact injury and admitted he faces "a race against time".

Fellow defender Cathal McCarron is already ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury that requires surgery.

Paddy McBrearty and Eoin Ban Gallagher have been ruled out for Donegal for Sunday's game, which is a straight shoot-out for a place in the All-Ireland semi-final on 12 August.

Tyrone have won their last two championship meetings with Donegal in 2016 and 2017 but are seeking their first in MacCumhaill Park since 1973.

Monaghan play Galway on Saturday in Salthill needing a win to advance to the All-Ireland semi-final.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired