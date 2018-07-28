Paramedic injured in Armoy Road Races incident as meeting is abandoned

Allister McSorley (left) is the son of Dr Fred McSorley (right), who was a travelling doctor at Irish road races for many years

A paramedic has been airlifted to hospital after an accident at the Armoy Road Races in county Antrim.

Allister McSorley, a regular motorbike paramedic at Irish races, was involved in a collision before the start of the meeting which was later abandoned.

His injuries were described as "non life-threatening" after he was flown to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

Mr McSorley is the son of Dr Fred McSorley who was a travelling doctor at Irish road race events for many years.

Dr McSorley retired from his 'flying doctor' role last year.

In 2015, Dr McSorley's colleague John Hinds, an anaesthetist at Craigavon Hospital, was killed in an incident at the Skerries 100.

Saturday's racing at Armoy was abandoned because of the bad weather without any races taking place.

A statement from the event organisers said the races had been abandoned "given the conditions on the course and the weather today".

"A decision has been made in the interests of safety to abandon this meeting," continued the statement.

It has been a difficult summer for the sport of road racing with top Northern Ireland road racer William Dunlop losing his life in an accident at the recent Skerries 100 and Dan Kneen, James Cowton and Adam Lyon also killed in accidents in races on the Isle of Man.