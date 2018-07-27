Armoy Road Races: Paul Jordan takes opening Supersport victory
Magherafelt rider Paul Jordan edged a thrilling Supersport 600 race at Armoy on Friday, finishing just 0.007 seconds ahead of Adam McLean.
Michael Sweeney pipped Davey Todd for a podium finish with just over one second covering the first four racers.
The race was reduced to just four laps of the three-mile course after an earlier red flag incident, in which no-one was seriously hurt.
Derek McGee qualified in pole but was forced to withdraw before the race.
The Mullingar rider secured multiple pole positions in Superbike, Supersport, Supertwin and 125/Moto3 classes but developed problems with his Supersport machine and was forced to sit out the first race of the weekend.