Portadown driver Colin Turkington says he won't rest until he wins his third British Touring Car Championship title.
Turkington, who races for Team BMW, leads the championship standings at the mid-way stage of the season and says he has "the tools for the job" to add to his 2009 and 2014 crowns.
The BTCC will celebrate its 60th anniversary at the next round at Snetterton this weekend, holding a one-off double-length feature race around the Norfolk circuit.
