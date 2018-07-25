Ulster Grand Prix: Ian Hutchinson withdraws through injury

Ian Hutchinson won both Superbike races, a Supersport and a Superstock at the 2016 Ulster GP

Ian Hutchinson will not be competing at this year's Ulster Grand Prix as he continues his recovery from injury.

The Yorkshireman took part in the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT this year but is still recuperating from the broken leg he suffered at the 2017 TT.

Hutchinson is a nine-time winner at the Dundrod circuit, winning both Superbike races on his last visit in 2016.

"It's been a really tough call, but unfortunately I'll be missing the Ulster GP again this year," he said.

"My leg is still not strong enough for me to ride how I need to so I'm concentrating on getting everything 100% for next year.

"Thanks to Honda, Padgetts and Noel [Johnston, Clerk of the Course] for supporting my decision."

The 16-time TT winner smashed his ankle and fractured his femur in the 2017 crash but made a quicker than expected recovery to take his place in the field at the North West and the Isle of Man.

Practice for the international road race gets underway on Wednesday, 8 August.