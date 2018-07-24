North West 200: Dates announced for 2019 races

Glenn Irwin celebrated Superbikes wins at the 2018 North West 200

Next year's North West 200 road races are to be held on 16 and 18 May, the organisers have announced.

The 2019 staging marks the 90th anniversary of the international races on Northern Ireland's north coast.

Race week starts on 12 May, with the first practice session two days later on Tuesday, and the races as usual on Thursday and Saturday.

"We are planning some very special events for our birthday celebrations," said Event Director, Mervyn Whyte.

"Over the coming months we will provide more details about how we will be marking this landmark occasion."

At the 2018 NW200, Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races on the PBM/Be Wiser Ducati.

The event's most successful rider, Alastair Seeley, claimed his 24th Triangle course victory with a hat-trick of triumphs on the Tyco BMW and EHA Yamahas.