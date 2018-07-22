Club cricket results

James Hall scored an unbeaten 175 to help Waringstown into the Irish Senior Cup semi-finals

Holders Waringstown advanced to the Irish Senior Cup semi-finals thanks to a 221-run opening partnership between James Hall and Adam Dennison.

Hall was undefeated on 175, which included nine sixes and 14 boundaries, in a 133-run success over Pembroke.

The defending champions are the only Northern Cricket Union representatives through to the last four.

They are joined by North-West's Strabane as well as Clontarf and Merrion of Leinster.

Pembroke v Waringstown

Waringstown 358-2: J Hall 175 no, A Dennison 105

Pembroke 225 (46.3 overs): L Tucker 71, G Kidd 4-23

Waringstown won by 133 runs

Phoenix v Strabane

Phoenix 180

Strabane 181-4

Strabane won by six wickets

Clontarf v CSNI

CSNI 165: M Topping 47, A Cowden 44

Clontarf 165-3: A Poynter 53 no

Clontarf won by seven wickets

Leinster v Merrion

Merrion 335-5: J Anderson 140

Leinster 219: G Dockrell 74

Merrion won by 116 runs

In the Robinson Services Premier League, there was a vital win for Instonians after three losses.

They are now joint fourth from bottom along with Muckamore and Carrickfergus with North Down, CSNI and Armagh all below them.

Armagh v Instonians

Instonians 280: J McClurkin 109 (58 balls)

Armagh 139

Instonians won by 141 runs

Brigade had been having a disappointing season by their standards but a resounding League victory over Donemana yesterday followed by the North-West Senior Twenty/20 trophy boosted their confidence before the Senior Cup final against Eglinton on Friday.

Bready v Brigade

Bready 139 (19.1 overs): R Barr 49, A Austin 37, M Simpson 4-22

Brigade 145-5 (19.2 overs) I Hussain 42, D Barr 35

Brigade won by five wickets