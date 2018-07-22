BSB: Irwin up to third in standings after two podiums

Glenn Irwin claimed two second-place finishes for BeWiser Ducati after taking his maiden pole position on Saturday

Glenn Irwin has moved up to third in the British Superbike standings after a double podium at Brands Hatch.

The Carrickfergus rider picked up two second-place finishes, with Australian Josh Brooks winning both races and championship leader Leon Haslam third.

Clogher's Keith Farmer returned to the top of the Superstock standings after two podiums around the Kent circuit.

Eglinton rider David Allingham also claimed his first Supersport victory in race two.

After his maiden pole position in qualifying, Ducati rider Irwin was edged out by Brookes, who won by just 0.227 seconds.

The podium positions were repeated in race two, with the winning margin just 0.090 seconds as Brookes out-dragged Irwin to take the chequered flag, with Haslam five seconds back in third.

Irwin is now third in the championship, but some 97 points behind Haslam.

Andrew Irwin, who joined his brother at Be Wiser Ducati, had a best finish of ninth in race one, with Tyco BMW's Michael Laverty one place behind.

Support success for local riders

Clougher rider Keith Farmer is looking to secure his fourth British title

In the Superstock 1000 class, Farmer retuned to the top of the championship standings after a double podium.

In Saturday's double header, the 2017 Supersport champion came home second behind Joe Collier in the first race, but crashed out of race two.

The second race was again won by Collier, with Ballinamallard's Josh Elliott this time standing on the podium, taking his best result of the year with second.

Farmer redeemed himself in Sunday's race, finishing runner-up behind Billy McConnell, taking the lead in the standings by 13 points over Collier, with Elliott coming home in fourth.

Allingham backed up Saturday's podium by taking his first win in the Supersport class for family-run team EHA Racing.

Kyle Ryde and Josh Owens finished ahead on the road of Allingham, but were ineligible for points on their GP2-class machinery.

Alastair Seeley finished seventh on his return to the class after failing to finish race one, with Richard Kerr coming home in 19th and 20th place.

Derek McGee's success at Faugheen is his second five-in-an-event this month after a perfect event at Enniskillen

At the Faugheen road races in County Tipperary, Derek McGee continued his dominance by winning five races, with the Mullingar rider making it 14 in a row on the national circuit.