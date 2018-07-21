BBC Sport - No fear, no pressure - How Ireland stunned the USA

No fear, no pressure - How Ireland stunned the USA

Ireland are top of Pool B at the Women's Hockey World Cup after beating the United States 3-1 in their opening match in London.

Deirdre Duke scored either side of a low strike by Shirley McCay as Ireland won in their first World Cup match in 16 years.

"We don't fear anyone and we know, on our day, if we play our game we'll give anyone a run for their money," said McCay.

