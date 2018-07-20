Alastair Seeley back in British Supersport Championship with MV Agusta UK

Alastair Seeley is back in the Supersports with the MV Agusta UK machine

Alastair Seeley is returning to the British Supersport Championship after signing with MV Agusta UK for the rest of the season.

The Carrickfergus rider, who won the Supersport title in 2001, started the campaign in the Superstock 1000 class.

"It's good to be back in the Supersports on a bike which has already won races and was competitive last year," said Seeley.

Seeley will compete for his new team at Brands Hatch this weekend.

"MV is a new manufacturer for me and it will be great to spice things us and go for the podium from the off," said Seeley.

"I can't wait to get started. Thanks to everyone that has helped me and thanks to GR Motorsport for the season so far."

MV Agusta UK team boss Dave Tyson is delighted to have Seeley on board.

"It's great to sign a proven winner for the rest of the year, as we know Alistair is a real competitor in this class and I'm sure he will be at the front once he's settled in with the team and the bike," he said.