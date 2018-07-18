BBC Sport - McIlroy aims to rediscover 'young abandon' at Carnoustie
McIlroy aims to rediscover 'young abandon' at Carnoustie
- From the section Northern Ireland
Rory McIlroy is hoping his return to Carnoustie will help him recapture the form that saw him take the golf world by storm as a teenager.
The Northern Irishman is among the favourites for this week's Open Championship, which has returned to the famous links course where he won the Silver Medal as the best amateur in 2007.
