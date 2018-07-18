BBC Sport - Keith Farmer targets a fourth British title as he leads Superstock 1000cc series

Farmer aiming to be cream of the crop

Northern Ireland's Keith Farmer looks to build on his recent double success at Knockhill when he competes in three races at the Brands Hatch GP circuit this weekend.

The 30-year-old from Clogher has a total of three race wins to his name so far this season and leads the series by 12 points from nearest challenger Billy McConnell.

Farmer is attempting to secure a fourth British title of his career.

Top videos

Audio

Farmer aiming to be cream of the crop

Video

Stokes shines as England win 'crazy' match

Video

'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs

Video

GB secure silver in women's eights

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'That is the moment!' - Stokes gets Kohli

Video

GB win silver in men's four rowing

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'Oh Jimmy, Jimmy' - Anderson makes early breakthrough

Video

GB's Davies sets European record in heats

Video

Curran and England fight back to leave first Test in balance

Video

GB win first European gold in women's team pursuit

Video

'It's game on' - Broad takes two early wickets

Video

Kay wins GB's first European Championships medal

Video

Finch ton leads Surrey to T20 victory over Middlesex

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired