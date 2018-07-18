BBC Sport - Keith Farmer targets a fourth British title as he leads Superstock 1000cc series
Farmer aiming to be cream of the crop
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland's Keith Farmer looks to build on his recent double success at Knockhill when he competes in three races at the Brands Hatch GP circuit this weekend.
The 30-year-old from Clogher has a total of three race wins to his name so far this season and leads the series by 12 points from nearest challenger Billy McConnell.
Farmer is attempting to secure a fourth British title of his career.
