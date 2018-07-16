Derek McGee secures four-timer at Walderstown road races

Derek McGee took four wins in the Walderstown road races on Sunday.

The Mullingar rider came home first in the Open, Grand Final, Supersport and Supertwins classes, winning the latter two races by more than seven seconds.

"Trophies & wins are fantastic but I'd like to dedicate them to those we've lost recently and wish the injured riders a speedy recovery," said McGee on Twitter after Sunday's racing.

Cookstown BE Racing's Davey Todd took a number of runner-up finishes.

Dan Kneen and Adam Lyon were killed in accidents at the Isle of Man TT, with William Dunlop losing his life at the Skerries 100 and James Cowton dying following a crash at the Southern 100 last week.

Lincolnshire rider Ivan Lintin remains in a critical but stable condition as a result of his involvement in the incident which claimed the life of Cowton.