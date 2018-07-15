BBC Sport - Dubs must improve for Tyrone game - Gavin
Dubs must improve for Tyrone game - Gavin
- From the section Northern Ireland
Dublin manager Jim Gavin says that a repeat of his side's performance against Donegal on Saturday will not be good enough against Tyrone in Omagh next week.
The All-Ireland champions secured a five point win in their first Super 8s game at Croke Park but were uncharacteristically wayward with their finishing throughout the contest.
Whoever wins the encounter at Healy Park next week is all but guaranteed a semi-final berth, as Tyrone hammered Roscommon earlier on Saturday.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired