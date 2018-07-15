BBC Sport - Dubs must improve for Tyrone game - Gavin

Dubs must improve for Tyrone game - Gavin

Dublin manager Jim Gavin says that a repeat of his side's performance against Donegal on Saturday will not be good enough against Tyrone in Omagh next week.

The All-Ireland champions secured a five point win in their first Super 8s game at Croke Park but were uncharacteristically wayward with their finishing throughout the contest.

Whoever wins the encounter at Healy Park next week is all but guaranteed a semi-final berth, as Tyrone hammered Roscommon earlier on Saturday.

Top videos

Video

Dubs must improve for Tyrone game - Gavin

Video

Unlikely heroes, waistcoats & a buried curse: How England fell for football again

Video

World Cup catch-up: Hazard propels Belgium to third & Mbappe v Modric

Video

Mbappe v Modric - Two World Cup stars go head-to-head in final

Video

Watch all the goals as Everton win 22-0

Video

Brilliant Kerber, sweaty Nadal, butterflies & day 12 funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Djokovic beats Nadal: How the saga concluded

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kerber beats Williams to win first Wimbledon title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

India's Dhoni booed at Lord's for refusing to run

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Pickford save denies 'goal of the tournament'

Video

Highlights: Belgium 2-0 England

Video

Kane 'proud' of the prospect of golden boot

Video

Highlights: Root and Willey propel England to victory

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Halifax Ski & Snowboard Centre - Futures...

Futures Project- Halfiax
Disabled People playing Bowls

Disability Bowls Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired