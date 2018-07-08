BBC Sport - William Dunlop 'a tremendous role model and a world class road racer' - Liam Beckett
William Dunlop 'a tremendous role model'
- From the section Northern Ireland
Liam Beckett, a long-time friend of the Dunlop family and BBC motorcycling pundit, describes the late William Dunlop as "a tremendous role model and a world class road racer".
