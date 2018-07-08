BBC Sport - Re-live William Dunlop's thrilling NW200 Superbike win in 2014

Re-live William Dunlop's NW200 Superbike win in 2014

Re-live William Dunlop's thrilling North West 200 Superbike win for the Tyco TAS Racing team in 2014.

William was tragically killed in a practice crash for the Skerries 100 road races on Saturday 7 July.

Top videos

Video

Re-live William Dunlop's NW200 Superbike win in 2014

Video

World Cup Catch-up: England marching on, football coming home

Video

Watch Shearer celebrate England's win with a spot of karaoke

Video

Highlights: Sweden 0-2 England

Video

Russia’s emotional rollercoaster – fans go through it as hosts bow out

Video

Greenway 'ecstatic' at second Wasps win

Video

Super Pickford's saves keep England's dream alive

Video

Highlights: Russia 2-2 Croatia (3-4 pens)

Video

Football fever, hot dogs, celeb spots and day six funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Cheryshev scores stunning goal but Russia go out

Video

Watch: Point of the championship so far?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Djokovic beats Edmund to end British hopes

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Hsieh shocks top seed Halep - best shots

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired