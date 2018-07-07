BBC Sport - Beckett 'devastated' by death of William Dunlop

Beckett 'devastated' by death of William Dunlop

BBC Sport NI road racing pundit Liam Beckett pays tribute to the "humble" William Dunlop, who died on Saturday in an accident at the Skerries 100 meeting near Dublin.

The 32-year-old from Ballymoney was a member of the renowned Dunlop family and was a winner at the North West 200 and Ulster GP.

William's father Robert died as a result of an accident at the North West 200 in 2008, while his uncle Joey was killed in a crash in Estonia in 2000.

