British Superbikes: Keith Farmer takes Superstock win double at Knockhill

Keith Farmer won last year's British Supersport Championship

Keith Farmer won both Superstock 1000cc races at the British Championship round at Knockhill to move into the lead in the series standings.

The Clogher man took his second victory of the weekend on Sunday and has a 12-point lead over Billy McConnell.

Glenn Irwin was fourth in both British Superbike outings to lie fourth in the championship, while his brother Andrew had 11th and eighth place finishes.

Michael Laverty was sixth and fifth in the Superbikes on his Tyco BMW.

The Toomebridge rider stands ninth in the series.

Race one was won by English rider Luke Dixon, who trails compatriot and race two winner Leon Haslam by 74 points at the top of the championship table.

Both Irwin brothers were riding for the Be Wiser Ducati team.

Alastair Seeley improved on his 11th spot on Saturday by coming home sixth in Sunday's 24-lapper and the Carrickfergus rider is now fifth overall, one position behind Aprilia-mounted Andy Reid, who was fourth in race one.

Eglinton's David Allingham was fourth in both Supersport races won by Dubliner Jack Kennedy, with Eunan McGlinchey winning one of the Junior Supersport events and Korie McGreevy triumphing in the Superstock 600cc race.

The next round will be staged at the Brands Hatch GP circuit from 20-22 July.