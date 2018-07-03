BBC Sport - Road race sensation Davey Todd focused on Ulster GP after 'unbelievable' Isle of Man TT

Todd focused on Ulster GP after 'unbelievable' TT

Road racing sensation Davey Todd is looking forward to competing at the Ulster Grand Prix for the second time after an 'unbelievable' Isle of Man TT, where he won the Best Newcomer and Best Privateer Awards.

Todd will ride for the Cookstown Burrows Engineering team at Dundrod.

The English rider lapped at almost 128.5mph in his debut year at the TT in June.

Top videos

Video

Todd focused on Ulster GP after 'unbelievable' TT

Video

Why 'it's coming home' for England - Drogba

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Belgium's comeback & Neymar theatrics

Video

Is football coming home?

Video

Highlights: Belgium 3-2 Japan

Video

Fed fanatics, fans brave heat, epic fails & day one funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Belgium's Chadli scores dramatic stoppage-time winner

Video

Neymar's theatrics against Mexico spark ridicule

Video

Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Video

In her own little world - Towel-wearing Ruse bumps into ball boy

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Have you ever seen this? Monfils challenges own good serve

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What a guy! Federer gives headband to lucky fan

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired