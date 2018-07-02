BBC Sport - Ulster Grand Prix 2018: Joey Thompson benefitting from Lougher experience

Thompson benefitting from Lougher experience

Young Yorkshire road racer Joey Thompson explains that he is benefitting from the vast experience of his team manager Ian Lougher as he prepares to race again at this year's Ulster Grand Prix in August.

