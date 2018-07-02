BBC Sport - Ulster Grand Prix 2018: Joey Thompson benefitting from Lougher experience
Thompson benefitting from Lougher experience
- From the section Northern Ireland
Young Yorkshire road racer Joey Thompson explains that he is benefitting from the vast experience of his team manager Ian Lougher as he prepares to race again at this year's Ulster Grand Prix in August.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired