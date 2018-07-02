BBC Sport - 'Fast and flowing' Ulster GP 'one of the world's best races' - Harrison

'Fast and flowing' UGP 'one of the world's best races'

Road racer Dean Harrison says the 'fast and flowing' Dundrod circuit hosts 'one of the best races in the world' in the Ulster Grand Prix.

The Yorkshireman took his second Isle of Man TT victory by winning the second Supersport race last month.

The Bradford rider currently holds the lap record for Dundrod at 134,.617mph, set in the final Superbike race of last year's meeting.

