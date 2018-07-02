BBC Sport - Ulster Grand Prix 2018: 'Dundrod my favourite circuit' - Lee Johnston

'Dundrod my favourite circuit' - Johnston

Fermanagh road racer Lee Johnston says he is looking forward to competing on his favourite circuit when he races at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in August.

The Honda Racing rider was pleased with his performances at the North West 200 in May but largely disappointed with his results at the Isle of Man TT in June.

Johnston won both Supersport races and the Superstock event at the 2015 Ulster Grand Prix.

Top videos

Video

'Dundrod my favourite circuit' - Johnston

Video

Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Video

Have you ever seen this? Monfils challenges own good serve

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What a guy! Federer gives headband to lucky fan

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Neymar opens scoring as Brazil beat Mexico

Video

GB's Swan storms to shock win over Begu

  • From the section Tennis
Video

LeBron James' best plays from 2017 NBA season

Video

Stephens out in shock first-round defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Federer cruises to victory over Lajovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Williams eases to straight-set victory over Rus

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Spain pay penalty as Russia advance

Video

Dominant Monfils beats Gasquet - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Throwback Federer: Wimbledon champion relives junior title

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired